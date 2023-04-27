Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .302.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.8% of his games this year (17 of 24), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Franco has an RBI in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 36th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
