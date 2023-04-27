Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .302.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 70.8% of his games this year (17 of 24), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Franco has an RBI in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

