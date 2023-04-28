Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 19 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (31.8%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (54.5%), including five games with multiple runs (22.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9).
