Brandon Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 19 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (31.8%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (54.5%), including five games with multiple runs (22.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.76).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9).
