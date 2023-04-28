After batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .269 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).

He has homered in 26.7% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (40.0%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (53.3%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

