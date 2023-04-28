Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .269 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).
- He has homered in 26.7% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (40.0%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (53.3%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 55th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
