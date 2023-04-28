On Friday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .354 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
  • In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (42.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (seven of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.76).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 55th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th.
