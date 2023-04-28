Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .228 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 52.2% of his 23 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (43.5%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
