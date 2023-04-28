On Friday, Isaac Paredes (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .228 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 52.2% of his 23 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (43.5%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

