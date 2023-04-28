The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .259.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has had at least one RBI in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with more than one RBI three times (37.5%).
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Giolito (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
