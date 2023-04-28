The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .259.

Siri has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with more than one RBI three times (37.5%).

He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

