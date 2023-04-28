The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .203.

This season, Margot has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Margot has had an RBI in six games this season.

In five games this season (21.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings