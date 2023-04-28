Austin Smotherman leads the field at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta through one round of play, with a score of -8. Play continues at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, watch the second round to see how the action plays out.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Start Time: 8:45 AM ET

8:45 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Par 71/7,456 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Austin Smotherman 1st -8 63 Erik Van Rooyen 2nd -7 64 Estanislao Goya 2nd -7 64 Tony Finau 4th -6 65 Stephan Jaeger 4th -6 65

Want to place a bet on the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 3:29 PM ET Hole 10 Dylan Wu (-3/31st), Steve Jurgensen (+8/144th), Akshay Bhatia (-3/31st) 9:29 AM ET Hole 1 Kevin Tway (+1/100th), David Lipsky (E/81st), Brian Davis (+3/123rd) 8:45 AM ET Hole 1 Kelly Kraft (+2/114th), Joseph Bramlett (-3/31st), Brian Stuard (+3/123rd) 9:07 AM ET Hole 10 Will Gordon (-4/14th), James Hahn (-4/14th), Andrew Putnam (-4/14th) 9:18 AM ET Hole 10 Nicolas Echavarria (-2/50th), Tony Finau (-6/4th), Camilo Villegas (E/81st) 9:29 AM ET Hole 10 Luke List (+3/123rd), Brandon Matthews (+2/114th), Cameron Champ (-3/31st) 9:40 AM ET Hole 10 Francesco Molinari (-3/31st), Chez Reavie (-3/31st), Erik Van Rooyen (-7/2nd) 9:51 AM ET Hole 10 Brice Garnett (-3/31st), Matthias Schwab (+1/100th), Arjun Atwal (-1/65th) 10:02 AM ET Hole 10 Ben Martin (-3/31st), Patton Kizzire (-1/65th), Seung-Yul Noh (E/81st) 10:13 AM ET Hole 10 Scott Piercy (+1/100th), Kyle Stanley (+2/114th), Aaron Baddeley (-1/65th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.