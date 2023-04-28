The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Los Angeles Lakers as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NBA Games

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings go on the road to face the Warriors on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st) SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -7.5

GS -7.5 GS Odds to Win: -311

-311 SAC Odds to Win: +249

+249 Total: 236.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MEM Record: 51-31

51-31 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -202

-202 MEM Odds to Win: +169

+169 Total: 220 points

