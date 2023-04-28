Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to do damage against Lucas Giolito when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 51 home runs, averaging two per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .515 slugging percentage this season, putting up 103 extra-base hits.

The Rays lead MLB with a .280 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.6 runs per game (171 total).

The Rays have a league-best .352 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.83).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.069).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Eflin is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 White Sox W 4-1 Home Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/24/2023 Astros W 8-3 Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros L 5-0 Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox W 14-5 Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox - Away Yonny Chirinos Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox - Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates - Home Calvin Faucher Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.