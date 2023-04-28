The Tampa Bay Rays (21-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-19) will clash on Friday, April 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Zach Eflin pitching for the Rays and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 21, or 84%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 18-2 (winning 90% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.8%) in those contests.

The White Sox have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

The White Sox have played as underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -114 - 1st

