Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. White Sox on April 28, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Yandy Diaz, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (3-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 1
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 29 hits with three doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBI.
- He's slashed .315/.407/.576 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .323/.396/.542 slash line so far this season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 16 RBI (22 total hits).
- He has a .234/.333/.362 slash line on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI (23 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .223/.252/.427 so far this season.
- Robert has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
