Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .911, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .539 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits eight times (32.0%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Franco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 48.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings