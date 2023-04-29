Following the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Andrew Putnam is in fourth at -9.

Looking to wager on Andrew Putnam at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Putnam has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Putnam has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Putnam hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -7 270 0 22 4 4 $3.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Putnam's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been fourth.

Putnam has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Putnam finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,456-yard length for this week's event.

Courses that Putnam has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,277 yards, 179 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard Vidanta Vallarta this week.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam finished in the 23rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 30th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Putnam shot better than 85% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Putnam fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Putnam had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.0).

Putnam's six birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average of 6.2.

At that most recent outing, Putnam's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Putnam ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Putnam finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Putnam Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Putnam's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.