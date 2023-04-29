Anthony Cirelli will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. There are prop bets for Cirelli available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anthony Cirelli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Cirelli has scored a goal in 13 of 58 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Cirelli has a point in 24 of 58 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Cirelli has an assist in 16 of 58 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 58 Games 19 28 Points 7 11 Goals 4 17 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.