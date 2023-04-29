Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has a double, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 30.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 23), and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), with two or more RBI five times (21.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (52.2%), including five games with multiple runs (21.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.52 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
