Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has a double, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 30.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 23), and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), with two or more RBI five times (21.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (52.2%), including five games with multiple runs (21.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings