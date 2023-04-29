Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .195 with two doubles and four walks.
- In four of 13 games this season (30.8%), Mejia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Mejia has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
