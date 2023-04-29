The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .195 with two doubles and four walks.

In four of 13 games this season (30.8%), Mejia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Mejia has had an RBI in four games this season.

In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings