The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .333 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven home a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In nine games this season (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings