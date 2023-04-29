Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .333 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In nine games this season (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
