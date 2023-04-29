On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .253 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (37.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings