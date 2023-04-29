Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .253 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (37.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.