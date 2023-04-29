Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .226 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Siri has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has had an RBI in five games this season (55.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (33.3%).
- In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.