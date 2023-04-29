Luke Raley -- batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .214.

In nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), Raley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.6% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings