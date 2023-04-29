Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley -- batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .214.
- In nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), Raley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lynn (0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.