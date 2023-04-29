The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .235 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in seven games this year.

In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings