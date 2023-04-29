Randy Arozarena -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.540) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has had an RBI in 13 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (57.7%), including four multi-run games (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.52 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.