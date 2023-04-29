The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox will send Calvin Faucher and Lance Lynn, respectively, out to start when the two squads play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 52 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .512 slugging percentage this season, putting up 108 extra-base hits.

The Rays' .279 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 6.4 runs per game (174 total runs).

The Rays have a league-best .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).

The Rays average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.075).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Faucher gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Astros W 8-3 Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros L 5-0 Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox W 14-5 Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox - Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox - Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Rich Hill 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito

