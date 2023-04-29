The Tampa Bay Rays (22-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-20) will go head to head on Saturday, April 29 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Calvin Faucher starting for the Rays and Lance Lynn taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +115. A 9.5-run total is listed in the matchup.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Faucher - TB (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-3, 7.52 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 21-2 record (winning 91.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.1%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 1-11 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -114 - 1st

