Saturday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (7-20) at 7:10 PM (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Calvin Faucher (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-3) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 7, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 26 times and won 22, or 84.6%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 21 of its 23 games, or 91.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 57.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (174) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.80).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule