The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .278 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • This season, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
