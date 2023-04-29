Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .278 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- This season, Walls has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
