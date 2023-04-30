On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .235 with a double, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has hit a home run in 29.2% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with more than one RBI five times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 24 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings