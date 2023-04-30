Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- batting .324 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on four occasions (25.0%).
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (25.0%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.81 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
