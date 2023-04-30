Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .333.

In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).

Ramirez has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings