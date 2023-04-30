On Sunday, Jose Siri (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .229.

Siri has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Siri has an RBI in six of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings