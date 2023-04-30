Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .229.
- Siri has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has an RBI in six of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
