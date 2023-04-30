On Sunday, Jose Siri (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .229.
  • Siri has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has an RBI in six of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.