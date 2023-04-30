Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 35 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .590, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 14 games this year (51.9%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 16 games this season (59.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (63.6%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
