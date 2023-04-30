How to Watch the Rays vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn and Josh Lowe hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 57 home runs, averaging two per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .521 slugging percentage.
- The Rays lead MLB with a .279 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (186 total, 6.6 per game).
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .349 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 2.81 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.064).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rasmussen (3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Rasmussen is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this outing.
- Rasmussen heads into this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Astros
|L 5-0
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luis Garcia
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-5
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Rich Hill
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
