The Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) will square off on Sunday, April 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Drew Rasmussen starting for the Rays and Mike Clevinger taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.81 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have played eight times as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, and won in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Rays have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the White Sox this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -125 - 1st

