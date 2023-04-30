Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 30.

The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Mike Clevinger (2-2) for the White Sox.

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered eight games this season favored by -210 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 186 runs scored this season.

The Rays have a 2.81 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

