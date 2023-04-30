The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits nine times (33.3%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (18.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had an RBI in 11 games this season (40.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

