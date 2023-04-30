Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits nine times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (18.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had an RBI in 11 games this season (40.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.81 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
