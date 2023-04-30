The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .319 with 15 walks and 23 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (38.5%).

He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.1%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings