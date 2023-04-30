The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .319 with 15 walks and 23 runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (38.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.1%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
