Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .319 with 15 walks and 23 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (38.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.1%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.89 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (44 total, 1.6 per game).
- Clevinger (2-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
