Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|228.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.
- Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- Denver has a record of 33-11, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Phoenix's outings this season have a 225.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Phoenix is 43-38-0 ATS this year.
- The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Phoenix has won four of its 12 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Nuggets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-19-0).
- The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- Phoenix has put together a 32-11 ATS record and a 34-10 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|26-21
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|7-6
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
