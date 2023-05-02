Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .233 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (28.0%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Contreras (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
