Christian Bethancourt -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in five games this season (29.4%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Contreras (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.