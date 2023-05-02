Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (29.4%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Contreras (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
