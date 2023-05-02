Christian Bethancourt -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (29.4%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings