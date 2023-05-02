Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .342 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .329 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including eight multi-hit games (38.1%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (23.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
