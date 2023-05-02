Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Pirates - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Pirates Player Props
|Rays vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Pirates
|Rays vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Pirates Odds
|Rays vs Pirates Prediction
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has five doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .269.
- Paredes is batting .391 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- Contreras (3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.