The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has five doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .269.
  • Paredes is batting .391 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Contreras (3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
