Jose Siri -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in seven games this year (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Siri has had an RBI in six games this season (60.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%).
  • In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Contreras (3-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
