Jose Siri -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.

Siri has picked up a hit in seven games this year (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Siri has had an RBI in six games this season (60.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%).

In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings