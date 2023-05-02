Manuel Margot -- hitting .276 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .240.

Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in eight games this year.

In seven games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings