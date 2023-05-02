Manuel Margot -- hitting .276 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .240.
  • Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500.
  • Margot has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in eight games this year.
  • In seven games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Contreras (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
