The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Maple Leafs are listed with -170 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs (50-21-11 overall) have an 11-11-22 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Toronto is 23-4-9 (55 points) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 18 points from the 21 games this season when it scored two goals (7-10-4 record).

The Maple Leafs have scored at least three goals in 60 games (47-8-5, 99 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 22-12-6 record (50 points).

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-13-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Maple Leafs went 21-10-6 in those contests (48 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 8-8-16 in overtime contests.

In the 26 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

This season the Panthers scored just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 62 games, earning 92 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 36 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Panthers went 17-11-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.