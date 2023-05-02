The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .573, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 23 of 28 games this year (82.1%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (39.3%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (21.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 14 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (57.1%), including five games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

