Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 2.

The Rays will give the nod to Javy Guerra and the Pirates will turn to Roansy Contreras (3-1, 3.58 ERA).

Rays vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 23, or 82.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 18 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 16-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 195 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.10).

Rays Schedule