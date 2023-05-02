How to Watch the Rays vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Roansy Contreras gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 61 home runs, averaging 2.1 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .527 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .281 batting average leads the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.7 runs per game (195 total).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .351 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.10 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.108).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javy Guerra will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-5
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-9
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Domingo Germán
