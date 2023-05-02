Roansy Contreras gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 61 home runs, averaging 2.1 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .527 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .281 batting average leads the majors.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.7 runs per game (195 total).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .351 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.10 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.108).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Javy Guerra will start for the Rays, his first of the season.

The 27-year-old right-hander has eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox W 14-5 Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/28/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Lucas Giolito 4/29/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away Calvin Faucher Lance Lynn 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates - Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates - Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees - Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Domingo Germán

