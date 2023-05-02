The Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) will rely on Randy Arozarena when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, May 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Rays vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Javy Guerra - TB (0-0, 7.56 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-1, 3.58 ERA)

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 23 out of the 28 games, or 82.1%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 16-2 (88.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (60%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -134 - 1st

