The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

In 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this season, he has homered (18.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Franco has driven home a run in 11 games this season (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (48.1%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings